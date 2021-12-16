Spire Wealth Management Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 542.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Teradata were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

