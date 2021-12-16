SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,569,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

