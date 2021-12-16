SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,858. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

