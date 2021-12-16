SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after buying an additional 36,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4,656.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 491,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SpartanNash by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

