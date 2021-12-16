SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Sells $16,055.55 in Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Robert G/ Brown sold 11,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $16,055.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SGRP opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRP. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

