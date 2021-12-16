S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will post sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $8.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $478.97. 1,081,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,016. The company has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $481.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

