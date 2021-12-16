Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 117,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,818,000 after purchasing an additional 198,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 68,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
