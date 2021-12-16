Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director Sells $23,695.20 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director John T. Montford sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $23,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -802.20 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 665,419 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.