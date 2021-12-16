Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SSBK. Truist Securities began coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Southern States Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,588,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

