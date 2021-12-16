Southern (NYSE:SO) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.66

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.66 and last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 182885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Get Southern alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $748,882 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.