SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Trading 4% Higher

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.89. 432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 95,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000.
SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPH)
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
