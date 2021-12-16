SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Trading 4% Higher

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.89. 432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 95,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

