Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Sonova stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,867. Sonova has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

