Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,139.03

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,139.03 ($15.05) and traded as low as GBX 1,062 ($14.03). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,157.50 ($15.30), with a volume of 12,450 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £97.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Solid State’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

