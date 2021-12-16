Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SEYMF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of SEYMF opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

