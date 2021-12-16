Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Up 148.1% in November

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.3 days.

Shares of SDXOF stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 574. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Get Sodexo alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.75%.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.