SnowSwap Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $5.45 or 0.00011249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $34,903.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00056460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.58 or 0.08395016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00078620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,535.10 or 1.00096993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00052630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002670 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,589 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.