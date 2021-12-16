Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $365.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $365.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total transaction of $22,003,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 697,822 shares of company stock worth $241,107,645. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $34.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.07. 284,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.66. The company has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of -129.60 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

