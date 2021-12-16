Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $344,130,000.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total transaction of $1,858,081.60.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total transaction of $25,237,830.93.

On Friday, October 29th, Frank Slootman sold 10,322 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.52, for a total transaction of $3,649,033.44.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $14,591,734.36.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total transaction of $21,165,177.78.

On Monday, September 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $35.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $324.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,336. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.60 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Snowflake by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

