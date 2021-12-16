Snowball (SNOB) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Snowball has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $186,659.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Snowball has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001307 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00055485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.37 or 0.08337794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00078755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,195.47 or 1.00001605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00052844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002694 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,350,397 coins and its circulating supply is 6,467,023 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars.

