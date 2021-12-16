Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Lessened by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,915,000 after purchasing an additional 74,077 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $216.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.74. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.56 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.