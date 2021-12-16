Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $105.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $73.38 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $445,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,384 shares of company stock worth $4,803,546. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

