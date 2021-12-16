SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Gap Down to $18.77

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.77, but opened at $18.27. SLR Investment shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 117 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLRC. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $767.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 127,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 173,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

