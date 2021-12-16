SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $260.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.25. The company has a market cap of $256.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $151,579.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,577 shares of company stock worth $158,360,122 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.