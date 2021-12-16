SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $44.66

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.66, but opened at $46.85. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 7,373 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.88.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.3867 dividend. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 119,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

