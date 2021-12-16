Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $176,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.