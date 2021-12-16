Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Andrew Coombs Buys 50,000 Shares

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) insider Andrew Coombs bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($89,203.12).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Andrew Coombs bought 760,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £995,600 ($1,315,712.96).

Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 135.80 ($1.79) on Thursday. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 84.20 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.20 ($1.92). The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.31. The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.05) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.05) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 130 ($1.72) to GBX 142 ($1.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

