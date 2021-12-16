Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Trading Down 1.8%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.56. 5,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 12,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.69% of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

