Simplex Trading LLC Has $8.29 Million Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $111.40 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.46 and a 12 month high of $112.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.24.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

