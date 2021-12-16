Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $208.00 at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.38.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB opened at $203.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $496,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.