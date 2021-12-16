Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $180.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.68. 2,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,965. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.22.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

