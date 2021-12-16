SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $781,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 193,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,283,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $214.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.26 and its 200 day moving average is $226.49.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

