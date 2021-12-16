SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $88.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $89.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $93.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

