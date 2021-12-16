SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 472,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after buying an additional 218,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 231,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 25,745 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $62.84 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01.

