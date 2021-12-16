SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $104.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.73. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $112.84.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

