SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,123 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIB. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 814.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $36.17 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55.

