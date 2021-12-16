SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Trading Down 6%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.41 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 79.40 ($1.05). 7,603,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 932% from the average session volume of 736,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.12).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.78) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.65) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.78) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £506.51 million and a P/E ratio of 25.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.