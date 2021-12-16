Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,010,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

SIFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 299.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.