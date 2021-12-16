Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Declines By 49.6%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.83. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 190.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,313 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the first quarter worth $415,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yatra Online by 45.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.