Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Declines By 49.6%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.83. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
Yatra Online Company Profile
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
