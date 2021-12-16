Short Interest in Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Increases By 100.0%

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WHZT opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62. Whiting USA Trust II has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

About Whiting USA Trust II

Whiting USA Trust II is a statutory trust. The company was founded on December 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

