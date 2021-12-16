Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Expands By 68.9%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the November 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Get VirTra alerts:

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23. VirTra has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. VirTra had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VirTra in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in VirTra in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.