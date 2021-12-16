Short Interest in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Drops By 55.8%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the November 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 85.75% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Portaro purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,960. Company insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $27,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

