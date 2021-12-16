Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Drops By 43.3%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the November 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 111.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 637.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The LGL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The LGL Group Company Profile

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

