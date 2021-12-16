Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Drops By 43.3%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the November 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $14.50.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 111.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The LGL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The LGL Group Company Profile
LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.
