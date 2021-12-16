Short Interest in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Drops By 49.6%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TDH by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TDH by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TDH by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PETZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,080. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. TDH has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

