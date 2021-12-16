Short Interest in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Drops By 63.8%

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 691,200 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the November 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TLIS stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Talis Biomedical has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 103.75% and a negative net margin of 2,742.84%. On average, analysts predict that Talis Biomedical will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 0.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,893,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 39.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 154,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 424,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 17.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

