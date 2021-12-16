Short Interest in Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Drops By 50.0%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Tabcorp stock remained flat at $$7.30 during midday trading on Thursday. Tabcorp has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.
About Tabcorp
