Short Interest in Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Drops By 50.0%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Tabcorp stock remained flat at $$7.30 during midday trading on Thursday. Tabcorp has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.