Short Interest in Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Expands By 214.9%

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 214.9% from the November 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,039,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STMH traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 394,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,053. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

