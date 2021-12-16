Short Interest in Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Drops By 46.2%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SPHRY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. Starpharma has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

