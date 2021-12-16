Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Rises By 319.4%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,308,400 shares, a growth of 319.4% from the November 15th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,453.8 days.

OTCMKTS SWDAF opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $50.32.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

