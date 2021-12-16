Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Declines By 47.5%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the November 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SYTA opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67. Siyata Mobile has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Siyata Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.