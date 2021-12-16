Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Declines By 47.5%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the November 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SYTA opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67. Siyata Mobile has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.
