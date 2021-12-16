Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Increases By 188.0%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 188.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.87. 166,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,502. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

